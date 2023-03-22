WWE veteran says Paul Heyman can "turn s**t" into gold" (Exclusive)

Mike Chioda recently offered major praise to WWE legend Paul Heyman, saying he was capable of elevating every talent he was associated with.

Heyman currently serves as the Special Counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns. Though The Tribal Chief has been on a tear inside the ring, defeating everyone in his path, a lot of his success is also due to Heyman's mentorship and guidance. Paul Heyman still counts among the most compelling speakers in WWE, capable of putting someone over big-time with just his words.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Chioda lavished praise on the WWE legend, saying he could "turn s**t into gold." The veteran referee also recalled meeting Heyman for the first time during his time in ECW. Chioda disclosed how great a speaker Paul Heyman was even back in the day.

Mike Chioda firmly believes that whoever aligns with The Wiseman is bound to become a major act and reach the top of the card.

"Paul Heyman can turn s**t into gold. He's the best at what he does, and he brings out the best in the talent he manages. I have known Paul for more than 35 years when I used to work in ECW and then WWE. I remember I used to hang out with him, and he used to cut a great promo back then in a hotel room about the business and yeah, everything Paul touches goes to the top," said Mike Chioda. (5:13 - 5:40)

WWE Hall of Famer RVD recently picked Paul Heyman as the best promo of 2022

In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam picked his former ECW boss Paul Heyman as the "Promo of the Year" in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The former WWE Champion mentioned how Heyman had close to three decades of experience in the business, which made him the right choice for the accolade.

"I'm gonna go with Heyman because he cheats. He's got thirty years of experience; more than anyone else there and nothing beats experience," said RVD.

The Wiseman is not just a mere on-screen talent, but he's also an important backstage figure in WWE, with many taking his advice to up their game.

