Former WWE Champion picks Paul Heyman as the best promo of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has picked Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, as the "Promo of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

While his association with Brock Lesnar reaped big dividends, Heyman's relationship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has been no less successful. The veteran performer is still at the top of his game, an example of which is his involvement in the ongoing Bloodline saga. It's safe to say that Paul Heyman's ability to hold the crowd in the palm of his hands hasn't diminished at all.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD, who has a long history with Heyman in ECW, picked his former boss as the "Promo of the Year." The WWE legend believes that The Wiseman's experience on the mic speaks for itself.

"I'm gonna go with Paul Heyman because he cheats. He's got thirty years of experience; more than anyone else there and nothing beats experience," said RVD. [5:43 - 5:55]

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Ricardo Rodriguez also picked WWE veteran Paul Heyman as the "Promo of the Year"

Not just RVD, but Ricardo Rodriguez also picked Paul Heyman as the best promo of 2022. Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Rodriguez stated that there was nobody close to Heyman's level. The former WWE star mentioned that he would be happy if he came even close to what The Wiseman had achieved.

"There's nobody like Paul Heyman. If I could ever even reach a level close enough to that, I'd be happy." He continued, "I will always go with Paul."

Heyman is expected to be in Roman Reigns' corner when he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes