WWE veteran says Roman Reigns spoiled the greatest moment in Drew McIntyre's career at WWE Clash at The Castle

WWE veteran Wade Barrett has said that Roman Reigns spoiled the greatest moment of Drew McIntyre's career at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Reigns has dominated the company for over two years as the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief's faction, The Bloodline, has protected his title reign which crossed over 700 days. Reigns had his biggest test in the UK when he faced Drew McIntyre for the titles.

However, The Head of the Table had a secret weapon in the form of Solo Sikoa, who assisted him in getting the win over McIntyre. Speaking on WWE's Twitter Spaces, 5-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett said Reigns spoiled the greatest moment in McIntyre's career at WWE Clash at The Castle:

"I'm really really disappointed because the build-up to that entire match. My head the entire time was telling me there is no way McIntyre can beat Roman Reigns... Something caught up to me in the past 24 hours, it's the emotion. I stopped listening to my head and I started listening to my heart. I wanted to see Drew McIntyre win the big one right there in front of the UK crowd. It would have been poetic. It would've been an iconic moment for the ages... Of course, here comes Roman Reigns doing what Roman Reigns does and spoiling what should have been the greatest moment in the career of Drew McIntyre." (From 4:05 to 5:04)

It will be interesting to see how the landscape of The Bloodline and the SmackDown changes after the introduction of Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa joined the main roster and helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre

The Tribal Chief has remained the Universal Champion for over two years on the blue brand. Earlier this year, he dethroned Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championship.

Last month, Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate in a gruesome Last Man Standing match to retain his titles at SummerSlam. During the build-up to the clash between the megastars, Drew McIntyre became the number one contender for Roman Reigns title.

The two superstars faced each other in the UK for the titles. In the closing moments of the show, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to help his fellow cousin. The distraction allowed Reigns to hit a spear and retain his titles.

After a disappointing loss in his home country, it will be interesting to see what The Chosen One does next on the blue brand. Fans await the return of Cody Rhodes and feel he could dethrone the Tribal Chief and end his tyranny.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can defeat The Tribal Chief for the titles? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Check out: 5 times WWE Superstars went off the script

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the main event of Clash at the Castle? Yes No 24 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell