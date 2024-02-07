WWE veteran says Royal Rumble 2024 spot should have never happened: "They practiced it five times, didn't get it right" (Exclusive)

This year's WWE Royal Rumble had some memorable moments, one of which was Jordynne Grace's elimination at the hands of Bianca Belair. The visually brutal spot, however, was an ill-advised decision, according to Vince Russo, who explained why they could have avoided it.

Professional wrestling isn't how it used to be decades ago, as performers these days are willing to do a lot more and push the boundaries for the fans' entertainment.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head writer briefly spoke about Darby Allin and how the AEW star is stubborn about sticking to his dangerous in-ring style.

Staying on the topic regarding the risks inside the squared circle, Vince Russo revealed he recently came across a video where Jordynne Grace spoke about rehearsing the Royal Rumble spot with Bianca Belair.

Russo was surprised that the female stars went ahead with the spot even though they failed to nail it during practice:

"I saw a video of Jordynne Grace, I saw a video today, and Hollywood, your favorite reporter, Denise Hollywood [Salcedo], was interviewing her and she is saying that she and Bianca Belair practiced this spot for the Royal Rumble. They practiced this spot before the Royal Rumble on the apron of the ring about five times, and they couldn't get it right." [From 02:30 to 03:12]

Vince Russo could not understand the reasoning behind executing a spot that they had zero success rate before the show.

Russo had only one question, which was why many wrestlers from the present era don't take a step back.

"Bro, she said they practiced it five times, didn't get it right, and went out there and did it anyway. It's like, why? Why?!" [From 03:41 to 03:52]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on the risks of doing ring apron spots

Vince Russo is a former WCW Champion, but he was never an active wrestler and was greatly influential as a creative force in wrestling, especially during his WWE tenure.

However, Russo knew the ins and outs of wrestling and realized the hazards of performing spots on the ring apron, considered the hardest part of the ring.

Vince recalled an unofficial rule from back in the day where talents would avoid taking moves on the apron:

"And bro, people don't understand this. The apron is the hardest part of the ring. You were trained in the good old days to stay away from the apron. No spots on the apron because the curvature of the ring; you'd break your back, your spine, your neck. And the funny thing is the fans don't know that. The fans don't know how hard an apron is; they think it's like the middle of the ring." [From 03:11 to 03:40]

Bianca Belair and Jordynne Grace's WWE Royal Rumble spot might have been one of the many viral moments from the show, but was it really necessary? Is Vince Russo right? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

