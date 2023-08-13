WWE veteran says Vince McMahon was a "sexist" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Vince McMahon was a "sexist" and that it wasn't easy for women to make a name for themselves in WWE.

Russo worked as the head writer for the global juggernaut during its most successful phase, the Attitude Era. His twist-heavy writing style helped WWE grow exponentially in popularity in the late 90s. Apart from that, the 62-year-old also put his pen to use for promotions like WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo opened up about how women have had it tough in WWE. The former WCW Champion went as far as to say that Vince McMahon was a "sexist."

He added that no matter how the promotion treats its female performers, they'll always have a place in the business.

"They do have it rough. They really do. Been there, done that, saw it. They really have it tough. Vince is a sexist. All the guys who've been there forever, there's a place for the women. No matter what they do, there's a place for them, and that's just the way it is, man," said Russo. [0:42 - 1:08]

Vince Russo on what Vince McMahon told him when he returned to WWE

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled the time when he returned to WWE in 2002 for a second stint after WCW had folded.

Russo revealed that Vince McMahon told him that he would be punished for leaving the promotion earlier in 1999 to join WCW. However, the former writer retaliated by saying that he was in no mood to deal with any backstage politics.

"When I almost went back to WWE in 2002, Vince McMahon basically said to me, 'Just so you know pal, you're gonna have to eat sh*t for a while.' And I said, 'Just so you know pal, I'm not eating any sh*t.' I've gotta eat sh*t because I did what was right for my family? That's why I gotta eat sh*t because I did what I thought was right? No Vince, I'm not eating any."

Vince Russo's second stint with the promotion didn't last long, as he left after mere days to join the then-upstart promotion, IMPACT Wrestling.

