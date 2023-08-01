"You're gonna have to eat sh*t for a while" - Former WWE employee recalls behind-the-scenes confrontation with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the time he almost went back to work for the company.

Russo was the writer for the flagship show for the company, Monday Night RAW, during the height of the Attitude Era. His stint coincided with WWE beating WCW in the Monday Night Wars and eventually becoming the single largest professional wrestling company in the world. He departed from the company in 1999 and went on to write for WCW and TNA.

On the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the time when he almost rejoined WWE back in 2002. He mentioned that Mr. McMahon suggested that he would have to deal with some unpleasant experiences. The former writer stood up for himself and made it clear that he was in no mood to take any nonsense from anyone backstage.

"When I almost went back to WWE in 2002, Vince McMahon basically said to me, 'Just so you know pal, you're gonna have to eat sh*t for a while.' And I said, 'Just so you know pal, I'm not eating any sh*t.' I've gotta eat sh*t because I did what was right for my family? That's why I gotta eat sh*t because I did what I thought was right? No Vince, I'm not eating any." [From 12:26 - 13:02]

Vince Russo believes that Matt Riddle should stand up to the WWE creative team

During the same conversation, Russo also encouraged other WWE stars, such as Matt Riddle, to stand up to Triple H and the creative team for their bad booking decisions.

"When they're going through this testing, I just wish a guy like Riddle would say, you know what, Trips, I'm a man. I'm not a child. You're not gonna punish me, you're not gonna put me in the corner for a timeout. Did I F up? Yes, bro. And how many times in your life did you scr*w up? We all scr*w up. But I'm a man, not a child. I'm waiting for one person to do that bro." [From 13:06 - 3:35]

Riddle took a huge loss this week in a singles contest against Ludwig Kaiser on RAW.

