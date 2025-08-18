Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, parted ways with WWE last week. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently discussed the star's evolving relationship with the company.
During an exclusive interview with renowned journalist Ariel Helwani, Karrion Kross revealed that he was really out of the WWE. He assured fans that it was not a work and that his contract had not been picked up for renewal. The star also revealed that he barely had 24 hours to accept that contract, and then it was rescinded. He noted that all the negotiations were happening through a WWE representative, and he didn't have a chance to communicate with Triple H.
During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed that he initially thought the whole situation was an angle by WWE. However, that changed when he saw Karrion Kross' interview on the Ariel Helwani podcast. The veteran writer noted that Helwani would not risk his reputation for a wrestling angle. Vince also believed that if this was all a work, the journalist might never invite a WWE guest to his show again.
"I was one of those people, until he was on Ariel Helwani. Bro, Ariel Helwani is not gonna make a wrestling angle and a joke out of his show. That's absolutely not going to happen. Because, first of all, if they were working him, you would never, ever, ever get another WWE guest on that show, and that show is way too valuable. Ariel is so credible, he's not gonna use his show to shoot a wrestling angle. So, as soon as I saw him on there, I'm like, 'Okay, this is totally legit.'" [From 1:37 onwards]
Karrion Kross has now started taking independent bookings. He recently posted a note on social media, sharing his next few dates and appearances.
During this time, Triple H has not made any official comments on the situation.
While using the quotes, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!