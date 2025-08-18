Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, parted ways with WWE last week. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently discussed the star's evolving relationship with the company.

Ad

During an exclusive interview with renowned journalist Ariel Helwani, Karrion Kross revealed that he was really out of the WWE. He assured fans that it was not a work and that his contract had not been picked up for renewal. The star also revealed that he barely had 24 hours to accept that contract, and then it was rescinded. He noted that all the negotiations were happening through a WWE representative, and he didn't have a chance to communicate with Triple H.

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed that he initially thought the whole situation was an angle by WWE. However, that changed when he saw Karrion Kross' interview on the Ariel Helwani podcast. The veteran writer noted that Helwani would not risk his reputation for a wrestling angle. Vince also believed that if this was all a work, the journalist might never invite a WWE guest to his show again.

Ad

"I was one of those people, until he was on Ariel Helwani. Bro, Ariel Helwani is not gonna make a wrestling angle and a joke out of his show. That's absolutely not going to happen. Because, first of all, if they were working him, you would never, ever, ever get another WWE guest on that show, and that show is way too valuable. Ariel is so credible, he's not gonna use his show to shoot a wrestling angle. So, as soon as I saw him on there, I'm like, 'Okay, this is totally legit.'" [From 1:37 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Karrion Kross has now started taking independent bookings. He recently posted a note on social media, sharing his next few dates and appearances.

During this time, Triple H has not made any official comments on the situation.

While using the quotes, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!