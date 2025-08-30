WWE veteran shocked by Raja Jackson’s brutal attack on Syko Stu - "He would have killed that man" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Raja Jackson controversy. The MMA star was in the news after executing a brutal assault last week.

Jackson showed up at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event this past week and attacked Skyo Stu. The incident made global headlines as he planted Stu with a vicious Spinebuster and pounded him with stiff head shots, leaving the wrestler in a puddle of blood before Doug ‘The Epic’ Malo and others pulled him away.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo said that Stu would have died from the assault if Malo hadn't run in to make the save. He noted that Jackson went unhinged, pounding on Stu even when he was unconscious. The former WWE writer stated that MMA guys have a code to stop when someone can’t defend themselves, but pointed out that Raja had no intention to stop unless pulled apart.”

"Listen, I've been saying this all week, Mac. There is no doubt in my mind that one wrestler saved that dude's life. He was not stopping, bro. He was not stopping it. If that one dude didn't take him down, he would have killed that man in the middle of the ring without a shadow of a doubt," Russo said. "Even in MMA, I'm not an MMA guy. But what I understand the code is, when you've got a guy knocked unconscious, you get off of him. I understand that's the code in MMA. This guy is supposed to be an MMA fighter. Stu was clearly, clearly out, and he wasn't getting off of anybody."

Stu has been recovering from the attack, and his condition is not life-threatening. WWE has also cut ties with the promotion and rescinded its ID affiliation.

It will be interesting to see how WWE reacts to this situation and whether it leads to more serious consequences for Jackson.

