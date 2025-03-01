WWE veteran slams booking for Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton: "What did we have here in the first segment?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, which featured Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton. The two stars kicked off this week's episode.

Ad

After Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted the two babyfaces this week, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany called for an impromptu matchup with Green. However, the bout ended in disqualification after Nia Jax and Candice LeRae attacked Stratus. Stratton and the Hall of Famer fought back strongly and sent their assailants fleeing after the initial onslaught.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell joined host Mac Davis. During the discussion, Russo questioned why the babyfaces had the last laugh in the segment. He felt WWE should have stuck to the old-school mentality where the heels would get one over Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton so that the babyfaces could exact revenge at the big show.

Ad

Trending

"What did we have here in the first segment? They're going into a tag match tomorrow and we had the babfaces up. We didn't have any heat on the heels going into the big show." He continued, "What happened to the old school full of heat, heat, heat because you want to see the payoff of the babyfaces getting their comeuppance? Why would you have the babyfaces up in this segment?" [From 19:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will team up for the first time ever at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Toronto, Canada. They will face the combined forces of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at the premium live event.

If you use any quotes, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback