WWE veteran speaks highly of Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso punched his ticket for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when he won the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. Recently, The Undertaker spoke highly of Main Event Jey heading into the biggest event of the year.

Jey Uso spent years in the tag team division before finding himself on WWE's main roster as a singles star. The Yeet Master shocked the world when he won the Royal Rumble match, and he picked Gunther, the World Heavyweight Champion, as his WrestleMania challenge.

In an interview on WrestleRant, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke highly of some of the names in the industry that he thinks are creating the best stories in the Stamford-based promotion. During this, he took a moment and spoke highly of Jey Uso and his connection with the audience:

"Jey's [Uso] at a whole other level of connection with the audience." (From 11:40 to 11:50)

WWE HoFer thinks Jey Uso needs to win at WrestleMania 41

It's not easy to overcome 29 other superstars to earn a title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, Jey Uso did that and picked Gunther for WrestleMania 41. However, the fans and critics were not too stoked about the fact that the company did this a week before Uso's win at the event.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, thinks Jey Uso is white hot right now and must win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41:

"Jey Uso has to win it at WrestleMania 41. He is what we call white-hot in professional wrestling (...) I think the people would be so disappointed because not only are you're taking away the victory, you're taking away the rematch victory, and you're taking away the fun of 70,000 people yeeting in unison in Las Vegas (...) There's people out there buying a ticket to be in that building to see Jey Uso win the world championship," Dudley said. (From 16:05 to 17:02)

It'll be interesting to see if Main Event Jey can dethrone The Ring General at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WrestleRant and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

