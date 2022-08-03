“Rhea Ripley is not over” - WWE Veteran fires shots at the current booking of the women’s division (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion of the company's female roster booking, stating that stars like Rhea Ripley are not "over."

Bayley made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam alongside former NXT Superstars IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai. This, however, did not sit well with Russo, who believes that the promotion should prioritize pushing current stars.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stressed that wrestlers like Dourdrop and Rhea Ripley are not over with the fans. The former writer compared the situation to Tony Khan signing new wrestlers while his old stars are left without meaningful storylines:

"You have other women on the roster that aren't even over yet. Can we get them over? Can we get Doudrop over? Bro, Rhea Ripley is not over," said Russo. "We have women on this show who aren't over. So what are we going to do? We bring more women in. That's what I'm talking about. This is all wrong. There's no focus. This is [like] Tony Khan bringing in a new wrestler every week. You've got to focus on who are going to be the players on this show. You've got to focus, man." (from 29:42 to 30:19)

Check out the complete edition of this week's Legion of RAW below:

Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a storyline with WWE legends

Rhea Ripley made her return to WWE programming last week on RAW. The former NXT Women's Champion attacked Rey Mysterio and his family backstage. The attack came after The Master of 619 and Dominik defeated her stablemates Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day is currently embroiled in a feud with The Mysterios as well as Edge, who made his return at SummerSlam. The Rated-R Superstar is determined to get his revenge on the villainous stable after they ousted him from the group to join forces with Finn Balor.

Rhea also made her presence felt on RAW this week, once again targeting Dominik Mysterio after his tag match against The Usos.

The Eradicator is one of the most athletic female wrestlers on the WWE roster. However, often times she has been left without meaningful storylines which derails her momentum. Fans will be hoping that her current feud against Edge and Rey Mysterio elevates her back to the top.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far