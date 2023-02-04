Triple H has been the head of creative in WWE for quite some time now. The weekly product has seen numerous changes under his regime, one of which being Charlotte Flair becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Queen defended her title against Sonya Deville on the most recent edition of SmackDown. She overcame the former WWE authority figure's onslaught to lock in the Figure Eight for a submission win.

This marked her second win over Sonya Deville in under a month. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell reviewed the match on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk and suggested that the match could have been booked on a house show instead of on the Friday night show.

"Was it for the title tonight? Well, I guess on these house shows you can have these title matches. And I guess people said, well if she loses, the winner will just take Charlotte’s place in that match. But everybody knew that Sonya Deville wasn’t gonna win. But it was a pretty good match, not bad. I’ve seen better. It was passable for what it was," Dutch Mantell said. (40:40 - 41:18)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair compared Charlotte Flair to Serena Williams

Ric Flair often makes headlines with his comments. The Nature Boy was the topic of conversation yet again after he compared his daughter Charlotte Flair to tennis legend Serena Williams.

“Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair. If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.” (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte is a 14-time women's champion. She has won the RAW Women's Championship 6 times, the SmackDown Women's Championship 7 times, and the Divas Championship once. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion as well.

