WWE veteran won't be surprised if Mustafa Ali gets his head shaved after hair vs. hair match against 15-time champion (Exclusive)

Mustafa Ali was one of the many superstars whose fortunes were expected to change when Triple H took control of the main roster. During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reacted to a fan mentioning the possibility of Mustafa Ali facing Dolph Ziggler in a hair vs. hair match.

Ali has been unhappy with his WWE position for a long time as he even publicly asked for his release in January last year. The former RETRIBUTION leader didn't appear for the company for months until his return in April, following which he was booked to lose several matches on TV.

Vince McMahon was still in power at the time, and many fans saw it as WWE's way of punishing Mustafa Ali for forcing his way out of his contract.

Despite the recent management changes, Vince Russo believes Mustafa Ali's struggles in the WWE aren't over. The former WWE writer came across an outrageous idea for a hair vs. hair showdown between Ali and Ziggler.

While it's unlikely the match will ever happen, Russo didn't see why WWE wouldn't add to Mustafa Ali's woes by booking him to get his head shaved. Here's how Russo hilariously reacted to the proposed match while interacting with Legion of RAW followers:

"Bro, we've got someone in here that might be onto something. We talk all along that they are punishing Ali for some of his comments and stuff. This James Earl Cash said Ali vs. Ziggler in a Hair vs. Hair [laughs]. Bro, I guarantee you they'd do that! I guarantee they'd do that, bro, and make the dude shave his head. I guarantee it, bro. That's what they are doing. He is going to be bald, bro! Yeah, James Earl Cash, man, I think he is dead on, bro!" [1:09:54 – 1:10:40]

Vince Russo has not been a fan of Mustafa Ali for a long time

Mustafa Ali has been on the main roster since 2018 but has found it challenging to find a consistent spot higher up the card.

Several members of the WWE Universe might consider Ali to be underutilized, but Russo has never quite understood the hype surrounding the 36-year-old star.

The former WWE writer opined that Mustafa just didn't have it in him to be a compelling babyface. While speaking about the superstar on the January 11th episode of Legion of Raw, Russo urged WWE to give up on the former cruiserweight star, as you can view below:

"How many conversations have you and I had, how many times have we said this. Who is the imbecile at the WWE that actually believes people are going to root for Ali, bro? How many shows did we say that."

Do you agree with Vince Russo's verdict on Ali? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes