Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is far from pleased with how the creative team has booked Mustafa Ali in recent weeks.

Mustafa Ali has been a part of the WWE mid-card throughout his run with the company. In early 2022, he publicly requested his release from the company because he felt he was underutilized. Despite immense support from fans online, Vince McMahon denied his request.

Ali had to spend a few months off television before making a return in April on RAW. He faced The Miz in his comeback match and emerged victorious. He feuded with The A-Lister and Tommaso Ciampa before unsuccessfully vying for the United States Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo questioned Mustafa Ali's relevance. The former WWE head writer asked if fans cared about him being on the show.

"How many conversations have you and I had, how many times have we said this. Who is the imbecile at the WWE that actually believes people are going to root for Ali, bro? How many shows did we say that and now Ali is going to attack Dolph Ziggler next week and be a heel. How many times are we going back and forth and babyface and heel and babyface. Holy crap, God I'm losing track," Vince Russo said. [55:45 - 56:22]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

What has Mustafa Ali been up to in WWE?

The former REDEMPTION leader got consistent television time after he was brought back following the denial of his release request. He feuded against Austin Theory over the United States Championship in May and June, challenging the 25-year-old to a title match at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

After losing that feud, Ali spent a few months wrestling on Main Event. He returned to RAW in August in a United States Title Number One Contendership Qualifying Triple Threat match where AJ Styles defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'm glad that a story is being built up from this interaction between Mustafa Ali & Dolph Ziggler.



This is a rivalry that I can get behind. I'm glad that a story is being built up from this interaction between Mustafa Ali & Dolph Ziggler.This is a rivalry that I can get behind. https://t.co/5KpleFJ5XO

He faced Theory and Bobby Lashley multiple times in subsequent weeks, almost always coming out on the losing end. His last match on RAW saw him challenge Austin Theory for the United States Title once again.

This time, he was thwarted by a returning Dolph Ziggler, who attacked Ali to cause a disqualification. It remains to be seen how their feud pans out in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Mustafa Ali's recent run on WWE programming? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes