WWE veteran teases popular factions reunion for the first time in 72 weeks on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to be a memorable event, with Roman Reigns' 1000-day title celebration scheduled to take place on the show. Amid all the chaos, MVP also teased The Hurt Business reunion through a post on Instagram.

The Hurt Business reunion was teased multiple times during the first few months of 2023. The former faction members were even spotted together during various backstage segments, but the plans didn't come to fruition.

While Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP are free agents after the recently concluded Draft, Bobby Lashley is a member of the SmackDown roster. Ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand, MVP teased getting the group back together as he shared a photo of himself with the All Mighty and Shelton with the caption, “Hmmmmm….”

The Hurt Business' members went through multiple reunions and breakups during the last few years. They were last seen together on the January 10, 2022, episode of RAW, during which Lashley told Alexander and Benjamin that he worked alone. This also led to the duo attacking The All Mighty later in the show.

WWE Veteran wants to see The Hurt Business reunite again

Before The Bloodline ruled WWE, the Hurt Business was one of the most prominent factions on the roster and took down everyone who came in their way. At one point in time, all four members of the group had gold around their waists and were stars of the show during the pandemic era.

However, the stable was abruptly disbanded, with Bobby Lashley and MVP distancing themselves from Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Fans have been advocating for the faction's reunion for a long time, but it seems like WWE has no such plans as of now. Mark Henry also expressed his desire to see the four men join forces again:

I mean, bring back the Hurt Business. I really do think that one of the biggest balls that was dropped was the fact that the Hurt Business went away. People loved them, they loved the Hurt Business. That was the most personality that I saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have. Bobby was Bobby. MVP was a great manager."

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The Hurt Business doesn't get enough credit for carrying the WWE during the pandemic. The Hurt Business doesn't get enough credit for carrying the WWE during the pandemic. https://t.co/MPJVPZV072

With MVP once again teasing the group getting back together, could this be the time fans finally get to witness The Hurt Business reunion in WWE? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes