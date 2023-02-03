WWE veteran thinks Roman Reigns losing to 38-year-old star would be a "blemish" on his reign (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Sami Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns would be a "blemish" on his reign.

After Royal Rumble 2023, where Zayn attacked Reigns and was taken out by The Bloodline, with the exception of Jey Uso, it seems WWE is building towards a match between the two. Rumors suggest that Zayn could challenge The Tribal Chief for his title at Elimination Chamber 2023, which goes down in the former's hometown of Montreal. Expectedly, the anticipation for the match is through the roof.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his take on who should win a potential title match between Reigns and Zayn. He feels though Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns would make for a great moment, it can't compensate for the "blemish" it could cause to the latter's reign.

Russo also mentioned how having Zayn win would only please the hardcore fans, whereas the casual fans would not find it believable.

"I don't think this moment supersedes that blemish on Reigns' reign. And here's what gonna happen, Chris, here's what happens. You know, they are so far over on the other side, now catering to the niche audience, they are really so over, they are losing the chance of eve getting the casual fans back. If casuals are watching it, it's not believable! They are watching this and they'll be like, 'that guy (Sami Zayn) is never beating that guy (Roman Reigns) in a real fight," said Vince Russo. [5:21 - 6:03]

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks Sami Zayn winning will alienate casual fans

Russo explained that WWE shouldn't book Zayn to win only to please the hardcore fans, who are already hooked to the show. Vince Russo added that if the promotion does crown Sami Zayn as the Undisputed Universal Champion, it could further alienate casual viewers.

"Those hardcores would absolutely go nuts but I'm gonna say it again, you've already got them bro! They ain't going anywhere. The more you keeping for them, the more you keep alientating the audience you have lost over the time," added Vince Russo. [6:07 - 6:26]

Abhishek @AbhishekPW Hot Take : I would love to see Sami Zayn vs Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Period. Hot Take : I would love to see Sami Zayn vs Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Period. https://t.co/GRZ6lJInX8

Roman Reigns is slated to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

