WWE veteran thinks The Bloodline member could soon start his own family in the promotion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that it would make sense for The Bloodline member Sami Zayn to form his own family in WWE to take down Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline is the most dominating stable in the global juggernaut today, with every member of the stable being on top of their game. Not only have they conquered most of the roster, but their inner dynamics make for must-see television.

Despite being a vital member of the faction, Sami Zayn is the odd one out since he isn't related to Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa by blood. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained Zayn might be secretly infiltrating The Bloodline.

He compared the storyline to that of Bryan Danielson and The Wyatt Family in 2013-2014, when the former WWE star became a part of the stable only to dismantle it from within.

"The thing that makes sense to me is kind of what they did with Daniel Bryan and The Wyatts. If Sami's whole game plan he's infiltrating them (Bloodline) from the inside, if that's the game plan, bro, and he is setting up his own family in the meantime... I think that's what you need. That's what makes sense to me," said Vince Russo. [5:38 - 6:05]

Vince Russo on Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns in WWE with his family as backup

Furthermore, Russo explained that while Roman Reigns has warmed up to Zayn, only Jey Uso can still sense something fishy with the Honorary Uce's presence in The Bloodline.

The wrestling veteran added that forming his own family in WWE could give Sami Zayn ample support to step up against Reigns.

"Okay, bro, he's infiltrating them from the inside. Now Roman is laughing at him, Jey is the only one that's a little smart to him. But at the same time, if he's putting together his own family that he's the head of, now if you go win against Reigns, now all of a sudden you got backup," added Russo [6:06 - 6:26]

With Kevin Owens rumored to join forces with Sami Zayn sometime down the line, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming months.

