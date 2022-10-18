"How much of a monster was he?"- WWE veteran took shots at The Miz and Dexter Lumis' segment on RAW (Exclusive)

The Miz recently took out his arch-rival Dexter Lumis when he hit the latter with a steel chair while making his entrance.

The two men were booked for a singles match on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, but the A-Lister kept making excuses and even faked an injury.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the segment and said that Lumis should've made a comeback by the end of the show.

The veteran said:

"As a casual fan, I've only seen Dexter Lumis on this show and you know he is psychotic, he is a psychopath, he is Michael Myers. Well, he just killed them. You beat him down with a chair and we never saw him for the rest of the show, so obviously he is not Michael, but that's what I'm saying bro, this is like the old classic movie 'Carrie' where at the end of the movie a hand comes out from under the grave.... But you've killed the monster, so how much of a monster was he? You gotta give them a comeback by the time The Miz lays him out to the end of the show. (46:34- 47:17)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW:

Vince Russo points out the flaw in The Miz and Dexter Lumis' segment on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out the flaws in the latest RAW segment between The Miz and Dexter Lumis.

In the same interview, Russo further mentioned that he expected Lumis' to sit up but was disappointed to see how the latter was booked.

Russo said:

"It's this freaking simple, he gets beaten down by the chair, he's down, selling, we go to commercial break. We come back, 'ladies and gentlemen you're not gonna believe what happened during the commercial break,' and you see the sit up, you see the look and you see him walk. That's all you need to do bro. You've just killed this guy, no so he's not a monster, you just beat him."(48:03- 48:32)

It would be interesting to see if The Miz and Dexter Lumis will face each other once again.

What are your thoughts on the A-Lister's brutal attack on Lumis? Do you agree that Lumis was booked badly? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes