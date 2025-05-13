WWE veteran trashes the booking for John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash: "You're incompetent" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate about how John Cena vs. Randy Orton was booked. The two megastars collided at Backlash this past weekend.

It was all-out chaos in the main event of Backlash, as Cena and Orton clashed for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two stars laid it all in the ring during the match. The thrilling encounter involved several near-falls, ref bumps, and a spot where Randy RKO'd multiple WWE officials, including SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

This week on the Legion of RAW podcast, Russo explained that the ending to Backlash was ridiculous. He pointed out that Nick Aldis and several other officials rushed out to check on the referee so Randy could RKO each one of them. He noted that the first referee was on the outside, and no one bothered to check on him. This was the same official who miraculously regained the strength to make the count and adjudge John Cena the winner.

"You ever see a GM and six of his henchmen tend to a referee in the middle of the ring during a match? Like I said, they did that. Why? Because every time Orton gave one of them an RKO, pop, pop, pop. Meanwhile, you got the guy on the outside of the ring who's dead; nobody cares about that. You guys, man. You're incompetent. You're totally, totally incompetent in what you do." [From 41:33 onwards]

After the match, John Cena cut a promo, calling out fans and asking for better competition. It will be interesting to see who lines up next to face the 17-time World Champion.

