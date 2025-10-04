WWE veteran unleashes a scathing rant on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on the star power of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The two stars were on SmackDown this week.

On the blue brand, The Oracle Paul Heyman tried to drive a wedge between the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. He stated that Reed and Breakker would beat them in the main event of the show, and the two friends would then start questioning each other. Heyman also prophesied that their alliance would not last long.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that the main event didn't feel special because the Vision members Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker weren't main eventers yet. He pointed out that WWE could put the two stars in multiple main events on RAW and SmackDown, but they have not garnered the star power to sell out shows.

"Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are not main eventers, period. End of story. They could try to sell them off as main eventers all they want, and put them in every main event on RAW and SmackDown, they're not main eventers."

In the main event of the show, Orton and Rhodes readied themselves for a fight against The Vision.

The Viper almost had the win as he was about to hit the RKO. However, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interfered and hit Orton with the Stomp. Bronson Reed utilized this opening to hit the Tsunami on The Legend Killer and pinned him for the three count, picking up one of the biggest victories ever for Reed and Breakker.

After the match, Rollins tried to Stomp Cody, but The American Nightmare caught him with the Cross Rhodes.

