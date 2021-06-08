"There's no flow" - WWE veteran critical of Rhea Ripley [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was recently critical of Rhea Ripley, saying he was not convinced by her in-ring work.

Rhea Ripley faced Nikki Cross on WWE RAW last night. Charlotte got involved in the finish of the match and laid out Rhea Ripley, following which Nikki Cross pinned her.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley:

"These guys and girls bust their heinies inside the ring. I will never ever question them on that but it's like every time... I don't know if it's because Rhea Ripley is so tall and there's a presence there, I don't know what it is but every match of her that I see, I don't believe it. I see her talking to her opponents. I see her stopping and getting in place. There's no flow," said Russo.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo compares Rhea Ripley to Gail Kim

Vince Russo went on to compare Rhea Ripley to former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim. He said that Kim was smooth inside the ring no matter who she faced, and when he compared Gail Kim's work to Rhea Ripley, the WWE RAW Women's Champion came off as "clunky" inside the ring.

Russo said that this could be a lack of confidence on Ripley's part.

"When I'm talking to you about this, what comes immediately to mind is like a Gail Kim," Russo added. "Gail Kim could roll out of bed and it's like boom boom and she was in there with Kong. She was in there with a big woman, with Kong, it was so sharp and crisp... maybe smooth is the word. Rhea Ripley is just very, very clunky. I think this has to do with... I think they have stripped this girl of all confidence. I think when this woman is in the ring, I think she is overthinking everything. When you watch her work, it comes across like she's afraid to make a mistake."

