"If you're not gonna tell me what's going on, enough!" - Former WWE writer blasts top RAW storyline; thinks Triple H lacks a major "skillset" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Triple H's booking of The Miz-Dexter Lumis storyline on WWE RAW, saying it has stalled in recent weeks.

One of the more captivating elements of WWE RAW has been Lumis terrorizing The A-Lister for unknown reasons. From invading his home, costing him a Steel Cage match, to attacking him backstage, Dexter has left no stone unturned to make The Miz's life a nightmare.

However, many fans have complained about the segments becoming stagnant with no narrative development. Vince Russo voiced similar sentiments on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo.

The former WWE writer feels that the Lumis-Miz storyline can draw casual fans because of its "intrigue" factor, but the promotion has now been "dragging it out."

"The only thing they have right now that can catch the casual audience is the Lumis stuff. The casual audience, I promise you, they don't care about Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The only intrigue that resembles is the Dexter Lumis thing. But they are dragging it out," Russo said.

He added that sooner or later, fans would grow tired of watching the same attacks repeatedly.

"Okay, he took him [The Miz] from the arena, he's in the car, he's in his house, he's under the cage, he's through the ring. That's five weeks! As a writer and a viewer, in five weeks, you haven't forwarded the story. You're at the same exact place! The casual viewer, gets to the point of like, 'Bro, forget it. Enough. If you're not gonna tell me what's going on, enough,'" he noted. (0:51 - 1:46)

Furthermore, Russo explained that it's about time Dexter Lumis explained why he has been attacking The Miz. The former WWE personality feels that just being a revered in-ring legend doesn't necessarily make Triple H a good writer.

"All Lumis has to do is cryptically say something. Give me that! In six weeks, let the guy say one sentence. Come on man, this is what I'm talking about from a writer's concern. Just because Triple H was a 16-time World Champion, doesn't mean he can write this stuff. That's a totally different skillset," added Russo. (2:50 - 3:20)

Vince Russo thinks Triple H might be wearing too many hats at once in WWE

Russo feels that holding too many responsibilities in WWE at once has affected Triple H's booking capabilities. He recalled being an on-screen talent in WCW, which took a toll on his "writing and producing" responsibilities.

In the same interaction, Vince Russo claimed that he didn't enjoy performing in front of the camera as it coincided with his primary duties as the creative head of the promotion.

"When I was an on-screen talent, my writing and producing was affected. I'm telling you. I have been in the spot. That's why I didn't enjoy being a character on TV. Because it took away from my writing and producing," said Russo. (4:05 - 4:24)

Fans will surely keep an eye on how The Miz and Dexter Lumis' storyline progresses in the coming weeks and whether the latter provides any logical explanation for his actions.

