While IMPACT (soon to be rebranded as TNA) recently made an announcement that has generated a lot of buzz, former WWE writer Vince Russo is seemingly more dissapointed than impressed.

The Nashville-based promotion's head of creative, Scott D'Amore recently promoted the debut of a yet-unnamed star who is slated to be one of the biggest signings of the company ever. This certainly was a surprising statement, considering the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and many others have been a part of TNA before.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo lamented the high expectations that the announcement had set. He stated:

"Why do they do this to themselves bro... All I know is I never did that. Why do you continue to set yourselves up for failure. Hulk Hogan and, like you said, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, all these people were with TNA, Sting. Come on bro, this is gonna be the biggest signing? Why do they do that?" [2:47 onwards]

Scott D'Amore spoke about CM Punk's locker room visit before his signing with WWE

During the weeks after CM Punk left AEW, there was a lot of speculation about him either signing with IMPACT or WWE. The rumors were further fueled when he was present at a taping of IMPACT, alongside Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné).

Speaking about the visit with George Buka, who conducted the interview on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Scott D'Amore stated:

"We have a pretty open door policy. If you wanna come by and visit at IMPACT Wrestling, now TNA Wrestling, you're really welcome. There's one simple rule - don't be an a-hole. Be respectful, and you will be respected. Punk showed up earlier this year and was a pleasure to have in the locker room." (28:16 - 28:36)

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins in WWE. It remains to be seen what is next for him.

