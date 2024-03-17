WWE veteran Virgil "was down on his luck" before his passing, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the days leading up to WWE veteran Virgil's demise, stating how the latter was not in the best of financial conditions in his final days.

Virgil (aka Michael Charles Jones) is best known for his tenure as Ted DiBiase's on-screen bodyguard, which transitioned to him turning on his boss as a babyface. Despite never winning any official titles in WWE, he had a sizeable fanbase due to how well he portrayed his on-screen character. He was also a part of the New World Order at one point.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, legendary journalist Bill Apter recalled how he became good friends with Virgil. He also spoke about the years leading up to Virgil's passing.

"During the conventions, when they started really hitting the big time, Virgil was at almost all of them and he & I became really good friends. He was very sweet, and he loved to chat with his fans, he really did. But again you know, there were times towards the last few years of his life that he was known to be setting up tables outside of Penn station selling his pictures and stuff. It was very bad that he was down on his luck... What a great character. A man who gave out the money, died unfortunately died without any." [4:56 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also talked about Virgil

While Teddy Long did not know Virgil closely, a few passing meetings were enough to convince him that the latter was a nice guy.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I saw him on the road in passing and had the chance to talk to him and stuff so, he is just a nice guy. In fact I talked to Tony Atlas today and I asked him Tony have you heard anything about how he (Virgil) died, and Tony said he had several strokes, whatever, and uh, last time I did see him he wasn't doing too good man. He was trying to hitch hike a ride from somewhere to the next town or something man. So Virgil just wasn't doing good at all." [3:14 onwards]

Virgil passed away at the age of 72 on February 28, suffering multiple strokes towards the end of his life.

