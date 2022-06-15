WWE veteran wants Naomi to thank Vince McMahon and feud with Sasha Banks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should build a storyline around Sasha Banks exploiting Naomi.

The two superstars are currently suspended after they walked out during the May 16 episode of RAW due to frustrations with their booking. Ariane Andrew, known as Cameron in WWE, recently said Banks may have “manipulated” her long-time friend Naomi into walking out.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, thinks the company should leak false information to the wrestling media about the animosity between Banks and Naomi. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo,” he explained how the latter should thank Vince McMahon and criticize The Boss upon her return.

“Give her the mic and let her tell the story that you’re hearing,” Russo said. “Let her tell the story that Sasha was very controlling and this is what Sasha wanted. ‘I never felt a hundred percent.’ Let her tell that story as a shoot. ‘I wanna thank Vince for meeting with me, letting me understand the way I feel. I’m happy to be back.’ Because now that immediately sets off Sasha [on social media].” [5:18-5:49]

Why Vince Russo would bring back Naomi before Sasha Banks

It remains unclear whether the former Women’s Tag Team Champions will appear in WWE again. If they do, Russo thinks Naomi should return to television on her own before bringing Banks back at a later stage.

The former WWE writer believes the interesting booking would create even more buzz ahead of Banks’ inevitable return further down the line.

“I would just get out there that Vince McMahon had a meeting with Naomi, they came to an agreement, she’s gonna be back on the active roster.” Russo added, “We don’t know about the status of Sasha Banks.” [4:56-5:16]

Russo would also like to see Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso get involved in the storyline. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has not yet commented on his wife’s walkout.

