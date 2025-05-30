WWE veteran is willing to come back to the company for 1 Million dollars (Exclusive)

WWE has no dearth of extraordinarily talented people. However, its storytelling has received some criticism lately. A particular veteran is apparently willing to come back to the company, under certain conditions.

Ad

The veteran being talked about is none other than Vince Russo. Russo was a major part of the Attitude Era of WWE, which is one of the most profitable and entertaining periods in the Stamford-based promotion's history. A number of the storylines during that era were a result of his contributions.

While talking about the current state of the company on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was reminded that he had made it clear that he was open to returning to WWE. When presented with his conditions of wanting work-from-home and a million dollars, he chuckled and nodded yes.

Ad

Trending

"Did I say that? (chuckles and nods)." [15:36 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

The WWE veteran also talked about the feud between Vince McMahon and Undertaker

According to Vince Russo, it took a visit to McMahon's home to give him the idea of introducing Stephanie McMahon into the feud between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo talked about how he had included Stephanie as a stake for Vince McMahon.

Ad

"When he was the Mr. McMahon character, Vince with his bravado, and you know, it was F you F everybody, and he was bulletproof. People don't understand. Stephanie McMahon was never seen. And what did Ed (Ed Ferrara) and I go back to, bro, this is what we went back to. Every time at Vince's house, we saw the relationship. And the relationship was as, it was as Daddy's little girl as you could imagine. And Ed and I are watching this every week, and we are like, that's the Achilles' heel. That's the part of Vince... He wants nobody to know." [14:14 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More