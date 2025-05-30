Wyatt Sicks could be poised for a unique feud, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Wyatt Sicks recently made their return to WWE, appearing on SmackDown. While their goals are seemingly hazy at this point, a veteran has already pitched a unique storyline for them.
The veteran in question is Vince Russo. With years of experience in the wrestling business and serving as a major driving force during the Attitude era, Russo possesses more than enough expertise to craft entertaining storylines. According to him, Wyatt Sicks desperately need a direction in the company, and a feud with the on-screen authority could make for an interesting plot.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran pitched the idea, similar to how Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness had fought Vince McMahon in the Attitude era. He said:
"What if you brought back the Wyatt Sicks and their beef is with management? I mean my god bro, like, whatever. 'Cause we can talk about this all day. You and I know damn well we're gonna, come tommorow come monday, we are gonna get the same exact sh*t." [17:48 onwards]
A WWE Hall of Famer does not see a future for Wyatt Sicks
According to Teddy Long, the lack of Bray Wyatt in the Wyatt Sicks faction is too noticeable for it to succeed.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer explained that the stable lacked a certain punch in terms of creativity. He said:
"My thoughts on this, after the passing of Bray Wyatt, God rest his soul, they tried to bring them back the first time. They just don't do anything for me. It doesn't do it for me. Bray was the guy, and without him, that's just me, my opinion, I just don't see it working." [4:17 onwards]
As of now, only time will tell what's next for the Wyatt Sicks in WWE.
