WWE veterans goes off on insane rant over Sami Zayn's booking: "He doesn't look like a wrestler" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn's current booking. The star was heavily featured on RAW this week.
Zayn and Penta teamed up to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Sami was working with a disadvantage since his ribs had already been injured due to an ambush from Karrion Kross backstage earlier in the night.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned WWE's fascination with Sami. He mentioned that Kross' entire backstage attack on Sami was orchestrated to give the star an excuse during his matchup. He mentioned that the attack weakened Sami's ribs, eventually leading him to succumb to a brutal Spear from Bron Breakker during their match.
"Somebody in creative, literally, has to be in love with Sami Zayn. I'm talking about, like, literally in love. You literally have to have Kross attack Sami Zayn, who's not even in this match, because we gotta give Sami Zayn an excuse to why he's gonna lose? Like, bro, how about he's gonna lose because he doesn't look like a wrestler? Like, let's start there, bro. How about he's gonna lose because he looks like he should be doing landscape someplace? But somebody back there actually feels we gotta have Kross attack him so Sami will have an excuse to lose the match." [From 30:57 onwards]
Sami is coming off an impressive win over Karrion Kross at Night of Champions. However, this week's victory proves that the story is far from over.
