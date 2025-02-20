WWE doesn't view blockbuster 34-year-old signing as a major player, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the sports entertainment juggernaut has made a decision regarding its newest blockbuster signing. According to Russo, the company doesn't view the superstar as a major player.

Ad

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo about his thoughts on the 34-year-old Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks). The Absolute made a blockbuster debut on NXT last week.

Vince Russo thinks Ricky Saints doesn't have a big future. According to the former writer, WWE putting The Absolute on NXT instead of the main roster indicated that it didn't view him as a significant draw.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I think that's the first question you have to ask yourself—do you think he'll make an impact in WWE? Why is he starting in NXT, bro? I think that tells you everything you need to know right there. If they thought this was an impact guy, he's not starting in NXT. And I just got to tell you, because this is my measuring stick—the guy looks great, the guy can talk, the guy can work, the guy can do all of things. But he's not going to draw one fan. It's the same old thing, that bubble, they're going to go crazy, Ricky [Saints] is here. He ain't going to draw one new fan, bro." (4:45 - 5:37)

Ad

You can watch the full video below.

Ad

Dr. Chris Featherstone responded to Vince Russo with a completely different take on Ricky Saints in WWE NXT

Dr. Chris Featherstone responded to Vince Russo with the opposite take. Vince Russo seemingly cited the examples of AJ Styles and Jacob Fatu when discussing high-impact superstars who skipped NXT to join the main roster. However, the show's host felt that NXT was the best course for Ricky Saints.

Ad

Featherstone added that what Ricky Saints was doing was adding more equity to his stock in WWE. He referenced numerous failed NXT call-ups in recent times as examples of why Saints wouldn't have wanted to start on the main roster. Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport, and Kiana James were some examples of these failed call-ups.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Featherstone also pointed to the fact that NXT's numbers had been boosted by Ricky Saints' arrival, hinting that he had some people who were following him. He added that Saints now had an opportunity to build his brand in WWE and viewed it as a better alternative than being called up to the main roster and being lost in the shuffle.

The example of Tommaso Ciampa was used to explain the viewpoint. For those unaware, the current Tag Team Champion avoided a main roster call-up for years, preferring the booking he received in NXT.

Ad

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE