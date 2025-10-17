WWE warns Damian Priest following surprising SmackDown loss

WWE sent a warning to Damian Priest following his surprising loss last week on SmackDown. Tonight's episode of the blue brand will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.Last week on SmackDown, Aleister Black and Priest squared off in a Last Man Standing match. Zelina Vega interfered in the match to help Aleister Black, and the former AEW star threw a fireball into Priest's face. Black emerged victorious and trash-talked with Priest following the match.He stated that he told Priest that he would make him go viral and bring out the devil in him. WWE shared a video of Black's words to his rival today on Instagram and warned Damian Priest that the veteran was not someone to be messed with. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.&quot;Aleister Black is not someone you want to mess with...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAleister Black spent several years in All Elite Wrestling before returning to WWE earlier this year. The 40-year-old is in a relationship with Zelina Vega in real life, and the happy couple got married in 2018.Vince Russo comments on WWE's booking of Damian PriestFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the company's booking of Damian Priest.The Archer of Infamy used to be a member of The Judgment Day, but he was betrayed by Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2024. Rhea Ripley was also kicked out of the faction during the PLE last year.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend noted that Priest and Ripley were popular together as The Terror Twins. He suggested that both stars have lost popularity since they were split up and that the company had something with them paired together.&quot;They had something when Priest and Rhea were the Terror Twins. They had something there. And now, the minute they both went their separate ways, they went from here, and now we are back here (gestures downfall),&quot; said Russo. 🩸 Rhea OG Ripley 🩸 @rhea_foreverLINKTerror twins forever ♾️Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the rivalry between Aleister Black and Damian Priest in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.