"Who's the person staying for this match"- WWE 'wasted' fans' time with Bobby Lashley's match on RAW, claims veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has criticized the company for pitting Bobby Lashley against Mustafa Ali on this week's RAW.

The former WWE head writer has been very vocal about his thoughts on the company's current direction. Russo believes that RAW has become a copy-paste show, with every storyline going around in circles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo highlighted the repetitive parts of WWE's flagship show. He also shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley's match against Mustafa Ali this past Monday.

"It's such a copy-and-paste show. I mean, that's the easiest way for me to describe what this show is. What do you mean by copy and paste? Well, I mean, we had Judgment day opening the show. We've got Dominik. I swear to [god], Dominik's been reciting the same line for the last three weeks. 'I have a new family now.' We got that from last week."

Russo further detailed how fans are seemingly not interested in such matches:

"Then we had another form of match, this week it was AJ and Rey against Balor and Priest. So you know, cut and paste. Then Bobby Lashley gets his little segment in the back. I can't believe they wasted our time with Lashley and Ali. You talk about Monday Night Football, who's the person staying for this match when Monday Night Football's on the other channel? Who is that person?" [6:48 - 7:42]

Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley's match on WWE RAW should have been over in 15 seconds

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant wrestlers on the WWE roster. He has been booked as an unstoppable force over the last few years and even has a victory against Brock Lesnar to his name.

However, Mustafa Ali took the fight to the All Mighty, which did not sit well with Vince Russo. The former WWE writer stressed that squashing Ali would have helped Lashley more:

"Here's what they need to do. What they need to is Ali comes up to Lashley in the back and like Lashley says, 'You know what, bro? Honestly, I really don't feel like wasting my time, but I have nothing else better to do tonight, but I'm telling you right now, I'm going to beat you in under 60 seconds. Do that!" said Russo. "That gets Lashley more over because this did nothing for anybody. Do that! Like, Lashley should beat this guy in 15 freaking seconds!" [12:00 - 12:40]

Bobby Lashley is currently the top singles titleholder on RAW. The All Mighty has been at odds with Seth Rollins over the last few weeks, and the two might collide after The Visionary is potentially done with Matt Riddle.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far