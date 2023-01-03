WWE are set to move out of their iconic 'Titan Towers' corporate HQ in Stamford, CT by the end of the first financial quarter of 2023.

According to CT Insider, the company will start shifting to its new 13-story office building at 677-707 Washington BLVD, in Stamford, by the end of March. The company is not planning to keep any of its over 800 employees in its current office.

While the shift will start in March, the production space and remainder of the office, which covers about 400000 sq. ft, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

A spokesperson for the company said that while the current HQ is not for sale, they will "entertain discussions with interested parties."

Titan Towers, located at 1241 E. Main St. on the city’s east side, has been WWE's home since 1991. The iconic building has been shown on TV numerous times, even being showcased in several storylines and matches. In 2006, D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) wrote the letters 'DX' across the building's face.

Another example of the offices being shown was in 2013, when Brock Lesnar "invaded" the HQ on the May 6 2013 episode of RAW. Even the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches took place inside the towers.

WWE has nearly sold out both nights of WrestleMania 39

We are under a month away from the start of Road to WrestleMania. Fan excitement for the yearly biggest show of the year is on a high this time round as both nights of the show are already sold-out.

WrestleMania 39 will emanate live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CL on April 1st and 2nd, Saturday and Sunday, continuing the tradition of 'Mania being a two-night affair.

"WrestleMania Goea Hollywood," as the show is being built, has the fans excited. The prospect of big names like John Cena, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Logan Paul appearing on the show is a leading factor for the fan excitement behind it.

While SoFi Stadium boasts a crowd capacity of 100000, modifications made by WWE will see its capacity reduced to 51146. WrestleTix recently reported that for Night One on April 1st, over 49000 tickets have been sold. This number crosses 50000 for Night Two, with both nights seeing less than 2000 tickets remain on shelves.

Triple H revealed back in April that 90000 tickets had been sold for WrestleMania under 24 hours of them going live back in August. WWE are clearly surfing the hype-wave that started back when The Game became the promotion's Head of Creative.

