WWE will "never get mad at" three stars who are all incidentally former rivals of Triple H, claims former champion (Exclusive)

WWE has undergone a massive creative transformation under Triple H, but a few other vital things are unlikely to change. During this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained why a handful of stars who have made it big in Hollywood indirectly have a lot of power in the company.

EC3 and Vince Russo discussed how particular talents end up being more popular than WWE through their ventures outside the ring. In the current landscape, only John Cena, Dave Batista, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can boast of potentially being bigger brands than the company that made them famous.

Carter admitted that high-ranking officials dislike it when they don't have complete control over a superstar and stated that the likes of Cena, Rock, and Batista can do anything and still get away with it in the promotion.

EC3 didn't have the same opinion about CM Punk, and he even spoke at length about the former AEW World Champion's possible expectations when he left his former employer in 2014.

While EC3 could foresee situations where WWE gets angry at CM Punk, he firmly believes that John Cena, Batista, and The Rock wouldn't face any heat irrespective of their actions due to their massive success as actors.

"WWE does hate it when they can't keep their claws in you, with some people. Some people are above it, like, they will never be mad at like a John (Cena), probably. They would be mad at Punk. They would never be mad at Big Dave (Batista). Can never be mad at Dwayne. But they were mad at Dwayne originally. Remember, they had some sort of issues. But other people that maybe that aren't engrained to the top of the card, you know, Stone Cold, even Stone Cold. When he was too big for it, and he left, they went after him. But John, Dave, Rock, all (are) top, top guys." [From 9:27 onwards]

EC3 on WWE stars being "expected to do things" after returning

One of the main topics of discussion on the latest Wrestling Outlaws episode was The Bella Twins not showing up at RAW XXX due to undisclosed creative issues.

EC3 explained that when talent leaves the WWE and becomes more prominent in the public eye, the promotion has a few expectations from them when they are brought back for a one-off appearance.

While the aforementioned Hollywood megastars are exempt from the unwritten rule, EC3 doesn't feel the organization similarly deals with other veteran talents. The former TNA star also felt WWE did not reward loyalty, as he elaborated on his viewpoint below:

"We don't reward loyalty. Like, they were loyal to the company for a very long time and made their name there. Yes, the company is responsible for making them, but they also took that and made something of themselves. So that's the American Dream. But, when you leave, and you come back, like, you're expected to do the things that they would have had the A-list celebrities do, like the Tyson Furys or the Bad Bunnys and things like that." [From 5:17 onwards]

Does WWE doesn't treat its legends well enough when they return? Sound off in the comments section below.

