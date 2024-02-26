WWE will revert major decision after WrestleMania 40, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

A relatively recent decision made by WWE under Triple H will be turned back as soon as this year's WrestleMania, or so a veteran believes.

In the past few months, the Stamford-based promotion has increased the frequency of holding media conferences after major shows and PLEs. While this has certainly led to some entertaining interactions and behind the scenes knowledge for fans, Vince Russo is not a fan of the development. According to the veteran, this tradition will soon cease to exist.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, Russo made a prediction regarding the WWE media conferences.

"I believe though, I do believe this bro. I think those post, press conferences, I think they're gonna go away after WrestleMania. I am predicting the last one's gonna be WrestleMania." [14:00 onwards]

He further expressed disdain for how these media conferences contributed to breaking kayfabe, thereby hindering the illusion of characters in pro-wrestling.

"Here is the worst thing bro, Here's the part that drives me crazy. Half of it they are working, and the other half they are shooting. In the same, within the same press conference. I am like, guys, like, what are you? It drives me freaking nuts bro." [16:40 onwards]

The former WWE writer is also not pleased with a Bloodline member

According to Vince Russo, Paul Heyman's inclusion in Roman Reigns' stable makes no sense at this point.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran questioned why Heyman always accompanied the Tribal Chief as his manager, especially considering that Reigns was quite capable of handling himself on the mic.

"Can somebody get this guy out of there already. What is he adding to this story? He stares at Roman Reigns like he is in love with him. What is this dude adding to the story bro?" [11:00 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Vince Russo's words about Paul heyman will elicit a response.

