WWE is the worst thing on TV, according to former writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s when RAW dominated WCW Nitro in the television ratings. In an exclusive video, the 64-year-old heavily criticized the company's current approach to storytelling.

Ad

Russo reviews every RAW and SmackDown episode as part of Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show livestream coverage. Throughout this year, he has vowed to stop watching live broadcasts of WWE's weekly content from January 2026, when he turns 65.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the veteran writer told Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE is the worst show he watches.

"You really have no idea of how bad this is until you watch good TV," Russo said. "When you watch good TV, TV that's blowing you away on every aspect, bro: the acting, the dialogue, the action, the drama, the plots, the swerves. When you really watch a good television show and you understand what television can be, and then you watch this, it literally is the worst stuff on TV that I watch. I mean, absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo question the logic behind Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' upcoming match at Crown Jewel.

Vince Russo on WWE's "mindless" content

In recent weeks, Vince Russo has enjoyed watching the American crime series Task on HBO Max. He thinks the show is "brilliant" and appreciates how the writers intelligently piece together storyline developments.

Comparing that series to WWE, Russo believes the company's storytelling efforts leave a lot to be desired.

Ad

"When you really watch something that's good, you just see how mindless [WWE is]. There's no thought. I'm begging somebody who watched RAW tonight, or whenever this airs, the past RAW, I'm just begging somebody to tell me what thought was put into anything that we saw, what really thought, you really had to sit down and think about it."

Ad

In a separate video, Russo gave a possible reason why the Emmys did not acknowledge Hulk Hogan's passing in its "In Memoriam" television segment.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More