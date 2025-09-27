WWE is the worst thing on TV, according to former writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s when RAW dominated WCW Nitro in the television ratings. In an exclusive video, the 64-year-old heavily criticized the company's current approach to storytelling.
Russo reviews every RAW and SmackDown episode as part of Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-show livestream coverage. Throughout this year, he has vowed to stop watching live broadcasts of WWE's weekly content from January 2026, when he turns 65.
On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the veteran writer told Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE is the worst show he watches.
"You really have no idea of how bad this is until you watch good TV," Russo said. "When you watch good TV, TV that's blowing you away on every aspect, bro: the acting, the dialogue, the action, the drama, the plots, the swerves. When you really watch a good television show and you understand what television can be, and then you watch this, it literally is the worst stuff on TV that I watch. I mean, absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt."
Vince Russo on WWE's "mindless" content
In recent weeks, Vince Russo has enjoyed watching the American crime series Task on HBO Max. He thinks the show is "brilliant" and appreciates how the writers intelligently piece together storyline developments.
Comparing that series to WWE, Russo believes the company's storytelling efforts leave a lot to be desired.
"When you really watch something that's good, you just see how mindless [WWE is]. There's no thought. I'm begging somebody who watched RAW tonight, or whenever this airs, the past RAW, I'm just begging somebody to tell me what thought was put into anything that we saw, what really thought, you really had to sit down and think about it."
