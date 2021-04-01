WWE WrestleMania-inspired art murals unveiled in London and Glasgow

Art murals inspired by the upcoming WWE WrestleMania pay-per-view have appeared in London, England and Glasgow, Scotland.

Revealed by BT Sport, the art murals serve as unique and eye-catching advertising for WWE's biggest show of the year, which is taking place across two nights - Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

The first mural, which is located in Camden, North London, features WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and her WrestleMania opponent, Women's Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair is set to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

Leading with the tagline "Where Legends Are Made," the mural features the two current SmackDown superstars, while also paying tribute to WrestleMania legends from years past. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who can be seen in a deep shade of blue in the background, squared off at three WrestleManias - 15, 17, and 19.

The second mural, featuring reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his challenger Drew McIntyre, can be found on London Road in Glasgow. Running with a USA vs. Scotland theme, the flags of each man's respective countries can be seen waving behind the two combatants.

As well as this, the Glasgow site also features a homage to what has become one of the most iconic WrestleMania moments in recent years - Becky Lynch's double-championship victory at WrestleMania 35. The Man successfully dethroned both RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the first female-led WrestleMania main event in history.

Becky Lynch is also featured alongside McIntyre and Lashley

On the right of the above image, the Irish Lass-Kicker can be seen hoisting her beloved titles high. Sandwiched between the two murals is an advert promoting the WrestleMania pay-per-view, which UK fans can watch live on BT Sport Box Office.

Can Drew McIntyre become a three-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania?

As a kid I traveled to the Glasgow wrestling shop to get WWE figures. I went to Uni there whilst pursuing wrestling, then at ICW we took over the city. Now I'm in the @WWE Title match at #WrestleMania and there's a frickin mural of me in the G. This life... https://t.co/8EqtpzoukY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 1, 2021

Drew McIntyre was forced to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 in front of no fans due to the global pandemic.

At WrestleMania 37, with thousands of fans in attendance, can the Scotsman capture lightning in a bottle once again and pick up his third WWE title in the space of twelve months?

