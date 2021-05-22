"They ruined it, it was horrible"- John Cena Sr. criticizes recent WWE match

John Cena Sr. believes Damian Priest and The Miz’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash match was “horrible” and it made wrestling look like a “joke.”

WWE promoted Dave Batista’s new movie, Army of the Dead, during the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. As part of the promotion, zombies were used as lumberjacks in the Priest vs. The Miz match instead of WWE Superstars.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father became the latest person to criticize the use of zombies at ringside:

“That’s exactly the kind of stuff that has taken the word ‘professional wrestling’ and turned it into ‘professional joking wrestling,’” he said. “Fans aren’t interested in that. Undertaker, different story. Kane, different story. If you wanna recreate The Fiend and make him the new Undertaker, great, maybe there’s a place for zombies in the Fun House or whatever, but not what they just did. They ruined it. They ruined it, it was horrible. Horrible.”

Damian Priest defeated The Miz in a match lasting seven minutes. Following the match, the zombies climbed over The Miz and “devoured” him until the lights went out.

WWE used Performance Center recruits as zombies

The zombies stayed around the ring during the match

According to Wrestling News Co, former WWE star and current Performance Center coach Scotty 2 Hotty played one of the zombies.

The other zombies reportedly included Chance Barrow, Joe Ariola, Bronson Rechsteiner, Drew Kasper, Joe Gacy, Jacob Kasper, Asher Hale, Ari Sterline, August Grey, Ikemen Jiro, Daniel Vidot, Jake Atlas and Xyon Quinn.

Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise. pic.twitter.com/xsrijnbARX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2021

The Miz suffered an ACL injury during his match against Damian Priest. It is currently unclear how long the two-time WWE Champion will be out of action.

