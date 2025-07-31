Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence ahead of WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown 

Wyatt Sicks member Dexter Lumis recently took to social media to send out a one-word message ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown. It will be the last show before SummerSlam.Last week on the blue brand, they defended the tag titles against Andrade and Rey Fenix in the main event of the show. The bout was called off after Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring. Even though the champions were disqualified, the title didn't change hands. A brawl then broke out after the bout, and Nick Aldis announced that there would be a six-way TLC match at SummerSlam.Dexter Lumis shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Joe Gacy from last week's episode of SmackDown. His caption was a single word:&quot;Run.&quot;You can check out the post below:$3 $3 $3Alexa Bliss on potentially joining The Wyatt SicksThe Goddess used to be part of an alliance with the late Bray Wyatt several years ago when she was a heel. In a recent interview with Fox News, Alexa Bliss was asked whether she would be interested in joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE TV.&quot;I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it. Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen,&quot; she said.She added:&quot;Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know.&quot;Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.