  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Wyatt Sicks
  • Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence ahead of WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown 

Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence ahead of WWE SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 31, 2025 02:32 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks are tag champions (Image via WWE.com)
The Wyatt Sicks are tag champions (Image via WWE.com)

Wyatt Sicks member Dexter Lumis recently took to social media to send out a one-word message ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown. It will be the last show before SummerSlam.

Ad

Last week on the blue brand, they defended the tag titles against Andrade and Rey Fenix in the main event of the show. The bout was called off after Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring. Even though the champions were disqualified, the title didn't change hands. A brawl then broke out after the bout, and Nick Aldis announced that there would be a six-way TLC match at SummerSlam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dexter Lumis shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Joe Gacy from last week's episode of SmackDown. His caption was a single word:

"Run."

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

You can check out the post below:

Ad

Alexa Bliss on potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks

The Goddess used to be part of an alliance with the late Bray Wyatt several years ago when she was a heel. In a recent interview with Fox News, Alexa Bliss was asked whether she would be interested in joining The Wyatt Sicks on WWE TV.

"I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it. Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen," she said.
Ad

She added:

"Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know."

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications