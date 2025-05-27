Wyatt Sicks member continues to target former champion on WWE SmackDown

A member of Wyatt Sicks continues to target a popular WWE SmackDown star following the group's return. Uncle Howdy's faction returned during the WWE Tag Team Championship match this past Friday night on the blue brand.

The Street Profits defended their tag title against Fraxiom in the main event of this past Friday night on the blue brand. The Wyatt Sicks returned during the match and attacked both teams to end the bout via disqualification. #DIY also attempted to interfere in the bout, but Motor City Machine Guns showed up and brawled with them on the entrance ramp.

Candice LeRae is married to Johnny Gargano in real life, and she accompanied #DIY to the ring. Nikki Cross attacked LeRae during her faction's return and sent a cryptic message to The Poison Pixie today on social media, as seen in the Instagram post below.

The group was on hiatus from the company for several months before their return on WWE SmackDown. They lost to The Final Testament in a Six-Man Tag Team match in December 2024 and then disappeared from television.

Uncle Howdy's faction utilized the transfer window to move from RAW to SmackDown, but did not appear on the blue brand until this past Friday night.

Former WWE writer criticizes The Wyatt Sicks' return on SmackDown

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on The Wyatt Sicks' return on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo was baffled as to why fans were so happy to see the faction return. He also claimed that there was no logic when it came to the company's booking.

"Bro, we haven't seen the Wyatt Sicks in God knows how many months. The last time we saw them, they were getting beat. Bo Dallas was on his back, getting pinned. Lights come up, the Wyatt Sicks are in the ring. The place is going nuts. I'm like, bro, you can't even get on their same wavelength. It's zero logic. None." [11:45 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Candice LeRae is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and also became the inaugural WWE Women's Speed Champion last year. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the rivalry between Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

