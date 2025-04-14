Wyatt Sicks member shares creepy update ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Wyatt Sicks shared an eerie update ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Sacramento, California. Uncle Howdy's faction has not been seen on television since December 2024.

The Wyatt Sicks transferred to SmackDown following their rivalry with The Final Testament last year, but have not appeared on the blue brand yet. Group member Erick Rowan took to Instagram ahead of tonight's RAW to share a bizarre update. The veteran posted an eerie video with Tiny Tim's "Living in the Sunlight" song playing in the background. You can check out the clip in Rowan's post below.

"Illuminated Cavern…..," he wrote.

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on the December 9, 2024, episode of the red brand. The Wyatt Sicks disappeared from WWE television following the loss, but recent reports suggest that they could be returning soon.

Alexa Bliss returned from a two-year hiatus at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and wore a jacket with the words "Fiend 4 Ever" inscribed behind it, to the ring to honor Bray Wyatt. However, Bliss has been absent since coming up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month in Toronto.

Vince Russo claims WWE never wanted to push The Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently discussed The Wyatt Sicks and suggested that the company never wanted to push the faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo commented on the absent faction and shared an interesting theory as to what happened to them. He suggested that Bo Dallas wanted to create the group as a tribute to his brother, Bray Wyatt, and the company was put into a position where they couldn't say no.

"Mac, I'm telling you, this is what happened. Bo Dallas really wanted to do this as a tribute to his brother. It meant a lot to him. They couldn't say no. And I got to tell you, those early vignettes, Bo blew it out of the water. Man, He was incredible in those early vignettes. Incredible. But it's almost like, Mac, we have to do this under the circumstances, but it's like they were never, ever behind this to begin with, man," said Russo.

The mysterious faction debuted with a ton of momentum last year, but has arguably not been able to keep fans invested. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Wyatt Sicks moving forward.

