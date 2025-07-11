Wyatt Sicks member shares a cryptic message ahead of SmackDown

A member of The Wyatt Sicks has shared a cryptic message ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The show is slated to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, later tonight.

Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross returned to WWE programming on the May 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to put the blue brand's tag team division on notice. Lumis and Gacy will challenge the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on the show.

Heading into Friday Night SmackDown, stable member Nikki Cross took to Instagram and posted a picture of the group from last week on the blue brand. The 36-year-old also wrote a cryptic message in the caption expressing how much she valued being part of the mysterious group.

"How nice it was to be welcomed in the dark and still be seen. When you are a part of something you love, Protect them and IT at all costs. ⭕️ #TheBookofTheSick," she wrote.

You can check out Cross' Instagram post below:

Nikki Cross has yet to compete in a wrestling match this year. Her last televised contest was on the September 9, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, when The Wyatt Sicks defeated American Made in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Wrestling veteran's honest take on WWE's booking of The Wyatt Sicks

Speaking on an earlier episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his opinion about the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

The former WWE manager criticized the creative team for their inconsistent booking of the stable. Mantell noted that the promotion had failed in getting the group over with the fans.

"That's another team they got that they've done something with, [and] then they disappear for a month, two months, [or] three months. Then they come back, and they do something else with them. Then they disappear. So, for the long term, trying to get them over the long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with The Wyatt Sicks right now is an exercise in futility," Mantell said.

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

No member of The Wyatt Sicks has won a title thus far. It will be interesting to see if Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy can change it when they challenge Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship tonight.

