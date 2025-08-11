Wyatt Sicks member shares cryptic tease ahead of WWE RAW: "Only just begun"

The Wyatt Sicks are one of the most dominant tag teams in the SmackDown roster. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating The Street Profits last month on SmackDown. The faction's member and former Women's Champion, Nikki Cross, shared a cryptic message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended their tag team gold in an iconic 12-man TLC Match at SummerSlam. They overcame #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix, and The Street Profits to walk out with the titles. The match featured some crazy spots, including Candice LeRae falling off a ladder onto another ladder.Now that The Biggest Party of The Summer is over, WWE is building up for its upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event that will take place at the end of this month. Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross shared an ominous message on her Instagram handle while sharing a vignette from this past week's SmackDown.&quot;The Wyatt's story, written in RED, has only just begun,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are excited to see what's next for the Wyatts. It'll be interesting to see what their next challenge will be at Clash in Paris, only a few weeks away.The Wyatt Sicks sent a message after Solo Sikoa's big statement on SmackDownDuring last week's episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa came out to celebrate his successful title defense against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. During his promo, he also claimed that the MFT will be the next WWE Tag Team Champions.SmackDown opened with the MFT beating the Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team match. After the bout, Solo came to the ring to tell the Montreal crowd that they were looking at the next tag team champions.Later on in the show, all five members of the Sicks spoke in a cryptic vignette video package, which was also shared by Nikki Cross on her Instagram. They warned the other tag teams about their real power and stated that their story had just begun.The Movement - Pro Wrestling @TheMovementXxLINK🚨 NEW WYATT SICKS VIGNETTE ‼️ &quot;We will never lead you astray, when we speak it will always bare truth... That is always what we have sought out to do!&quot; ALL 5 MEMBERS SPEAK! #SmackDownFans are now curious to know what The Wyatt Sicks meant during this video package.