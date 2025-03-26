Wyatt Sicks member shares disturbing image ahead of speculated WWE return

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 26, 2025 19:30 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks stand tall on WWE RAW
The Wyatt Sicks stand tall on WWE RAW (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE Universe continues to patiently wait for the return of The Wyatt Sicks. The mysterious faction arrived on RAW with immense buzz, but that has died down in recent months, and now Uncle Howdy is set to bring his group to SmackDown. A viral photo post from a certain member is making the group trend once again today.

Dexter Lumis is also known as Mercy The Buzzard these days. Led by Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, Lumis joined Joe Gacy aka Huskus The Pig Boy, Nikki Cross aka Abby The Witch, and Erick Rowan aka Ramblin' Rabbit to bring havoc to WWE last summer. The Bray Wyatt-inspired quintet has been off TV for months due to an unfortunate happening to Howdy but is set to debut on SmackDown soon.

also-read-trending Trending

The Tortured Artist took to Instagram Stories today to fuel rumors and speculation surrounding The Wyatt Sicks. Lumis shared a photo of what appears to be a baby three-banded armadillo, with a gnarly set of claws. The former TNA Gut Check winner did not include a caption, but he did include the Urban Glitch effect.

Screenshot of Dexter Lumis&#039; post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Dexter Lumis on Instagram)
Screenshot of Dexter Lumis' post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Dexter Lumis on Instagram)

Besides Uncle Howdy, Lumis is the only member of The Wyatt Sicks to work a singles match since the faction debuted. He defeated The Miz via DQ on the December 23 RAW episode.

The Wyatt Sicks rumored for long-awaited Alexa Bliss WWE storyline

Alexa Bliss is a key piece to Bray Wyatt's WWE story, and their time together is still talked about today. Bliss was rumored to be involved with The Wyatt Sicks upon returning, but that has not happened.

Wyatt fans were given another glimpse on a recent SmackDown when the signature glitch used by Uncle Howdy and his sinister friends was seen closing the segment where Bliss laid out Roxanne Perez with Sister Abigail. This happened two weeks in a row.

Bliss is still on the SmackDown brand, which The Wyatt Sicks will debut soon. She last wrestled at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

Edited by Ken Cameron
