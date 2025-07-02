Wyatt Sicks member shares emotional message following recent title match loss

The Wyatt Sicks squared off against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for the WWE Tag Team Championship last week on SmackDown. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis fought for the titles while Nikki Cross and Uncle Howdy watched from outside the ring.

Unfortunately for the eerie faction, the match ended in a no-contest after Los Garza attacked Angelo Dawkins, and the referee took the call to end the match. This led to chaos as the whole SmackDown tag team division, ranging from DIY to Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns, entered the ring, and a brawl ensued.

This was the Wyatt Sicks' first title match on SmackDown since their debut on the blue brand last month. Nikki Cross has now opened up after the events last Friday on her Instagram account. The 36-year-old superstar shared an emotional message thanking her mates for their support.

"She searched for friends. She found none who would stay. She stared into the abyss and they welcomed her. Family ain’t always blood TheBookoftheSick." Cross wrote.

The Wyatt Sicks have made their intentions clear that they are after the Tag Team titles. The group could potentially get another opportunity to take on the Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam.

Now that multiple teams have gotten involved in the quest for the titles, Uncle Howdy and his men might have to earn their way back to being No. 1 contenders for the gold at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Wyatt Sicks won a major bout on WWE SmackDown this week

Warning: This part of the article contains spoilers for the July 4 episode of SmackDown. If you wish to avoid the spoilers, please exit the article here.

The July 4 episode of SmackDown was taped right after Monday Night RAW this week, as the talent will be given an off day because of Independence Day.

In the upcoming episode, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was seen with all the different tag teams from SmackDown's division. He wanted one member from each team to form a team to face The Wyatt Sicks on the show.

This led to a clash between Chris Sabin, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Berto against Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. However, it was Wyatt Sicks who had the last laugh, as Erick Rowan pinned Chris Sabin to win the match.

The win comes as a huge boost after Uncle Howdy's group couldn't win in their last bout with the titles on the line. It remains to be seen how the mystical faction is booked in the next few months in WWE.

