Wyatt Sicks member shares interesting new look ahead of imminent WWE return

Wyatt Sicks has been off-screen since last December. While it was reported that Bo Dallas was injured, a new update from Fightful Select noted that the face behind Uncle Howdy has been cleared to make his return, and the group could be back on WWE SmackDown imminently.

WrestleMania is less than a month away, so the group has little time to make an impact, but Dexter Lumis recently took to his Instagram stories to show off his newly braided hair. This update from Lumis could indicate that he is preparing to return with the rest of the faction.

Dexter is ready to make his WWE return [Image credit: Lumis' Instagram story]

Lumis had much shorter hair before Uncle Howdy recruited him, and it seems that he has now embraced the braid and the different hairstyles it allows him to have. Dexter had a short run on the main roster before. He was part of Wyatt Sicks and portrays Mercy The Buzzard as part of the group.

Where would Wyatt Sicks fit in on WWE SmackDown?

Wyatt Sicks is expected to unite with Alexa Bliss when they return since there have been signs that Howdy wants to work with Bliss again after the two stars had several interactions before Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

Bliss would be a fantastic boost for the group, but it's unclear how they would work as a unit of six and if the group would continue to target only one star or if they would be able to split and pursue their own stories.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it's hard to believe that WWE has no plans for the group, and now they are on SmackDown, they could unite with Bliss and start a story in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania on April 19th and 20th, but the company is running out of time.

