Wyatt Sicks member shares interesting new look ahead of imminent WWE return

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Mar 22, 2025 20:09 GMT
Is it finally happening? (image via Instagram)
Is it finally happening? (Image credit: Dexter Lumis' Instagram)

Wyatt Sicks has been off-screen since last December. While it was reported that Bo Dallas was injured, a new update from Fightful Select noted that the face behind Uncle Howdy has been cleared to make his return, and the group could be back on WWE SmackDown imminently.

Ad

WrestleMania is less than a month away, so the group has little time to make an impact, but Dexter Lumis recently took to his Instagram stories to show off his newly braided hair. This update from Lumis could indicate that he is preparing to return with the rest of the faction.

Dexter is ready to make his WWE return [Image credit: Lumis&#039; Instagram story]
Dexter is ready to make his WWE return [Image credit: Lumis' Instagram story]

Lumis had much shorter hair before Uncle Howdy recruited him, and it seems that he has now embraced the braid and the different hairstyles it allows him to have. Dexter had a short run on the main roster before. He was part of Wyatt Sicks and portrays Mercy The Buzzard as part of the group.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Where would Wyatt Sicks fit in on WWE SmackDown?

Wyatt Sicks is expected to unite with Alexa Bliss when they return since there have been signs that Howdy wants to work with Bliss again after the two stars had several interactions before Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

Ad

Bliss would be a fantastic boost for the group, but it's unclear how they would work as a unit of six and if the group would continue to target only one star or if they would be able to split and pursue their own stories.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it's hard to believe that WWE has no plans for the group, and now they are on SmackDown, they could unite with Bliss and start a story in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania on April 19th and 20th, but the company is running out of time.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी