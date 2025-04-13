Wyatt Sicks member shares new mission statement ahead of imminent WWE return

A member of The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message today ahead of the faction's imminent WWE return. Uncle Howdy's group has not appeared on WWE television since December 2024.

Joe Gacy took to Instagram to share a bizarre message ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran shared an image of himself with the number 17 as the caption. He also scribbled on his face, making Xs over his eyes and several straight lines over his mouth.

Gacy has also shared two other images in the past couple of days, with the numbers "12" and "16", seemingly revealing that The Wyatt Sicks have something planned ahead of their return.

The mysterious group has been absent since Uncle Howdy was pinned by Karrion Kross on the December 9, 2024, edition of RAW. Kross used to be the leader of The Final Testament, but The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released following the faction's rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks. Kross is scheduled to battle AJ Styles in a singles match during tomorrow night's episode of the red brand.

WWE legend on Alexa Bliss potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss potentially aligning with The Wyatt Sicks following her WWE return.

Bliss returned after a two-year hiatus at Royal Rumble 2025, but has not been seen since coming up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the TNA Tag Team Champion predicted that Bliss would eventually join the faction.

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." [37:29 – 38:01]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It was recently reported that Bliss and Uncle Howdy's group could return following WWE WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell what the company has planned for The Wyatt Sicks moving forward.

