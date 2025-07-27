Wyatt Sicks member unveils "The Book of The Sick"; emotional tribute inside

The Wyatt Sicks have returned to WWE, this time on SmackDown, and currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championship.Ahead of a blockbuster TLC Match at SummerSlam 2025 for the titles, a member of the faction took to her social media accounts and posted an emotional tribute after unveiling &quot;The Book of The Sick.&quot;Nikki Cross took to her Instagram account and posted a collage from The Wyatt Sicks' title defense against Andrade and Rey Fenix on SmackDown, which ended in chaos, with other tag teams interfering and forcing GM Nick Aldis to announce a TLC Match for SummerSlam.&quot;Family scrap book time,&quot; Cross wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe star paid an emotional tribute to the late Bray Wyatt with a few images from the Wyatts' entrance, where the group honors the late WWE Superstar.The Wyatt Sicks prepare for an epic battle at SummerSlamThe return of The Wyatt Sicks shook things up in the tag team division on SmackDown, with former champions The Street Profits, as well as DIY, Andrade and Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and The Motor City Machine Guns all aiming to dethrone them and claim gold in the blue brand.The chaos in the ring during Friday's title match forced Nick Aldis to book this Six-Team TLC Match, where all six tag teams will be in action, with the faction facing its biggest challenge to date in its effort to retain their gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is unclear what plans WWE Creative has for this match and who will walk out of New Jersey with the title. However, the outcome of the match could determine the direction of a few tag teams, like DIY, who could go their separate ways after a defeat at The Biggest Party of The Summer.It will also be interesting to see whether Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan will interfere in the match to help their stablemates retain their titles.