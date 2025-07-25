Wyatt Sicks' new mission finally revealed ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have finally revealed their mission on WWE SmackDown. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated the Street Profits on the July 11 episode of SmackDown to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship.The promotion shared a cryptic update on social media featuring the mysterious faction ahead of tonight's show. It was noted that Uncle Howdy's group was on a mission to expose the tag team division on SmackDown, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;As the new WWE Tag Team Champs, The Wyatt Sicks are on a mission to expose the #SmackDown Tag Team Division...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated Fraxium, the Motor City Machine Guns, and #DIY last week on SmackDown in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the new number one contenders. Fenix and El Idolo will challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the titles during tonight's show.Former WWE manager makes bold claim about The Wyatt Sicks' future in the companyWrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently suggested that The Wyatt Sicks did not have a bright future in the Stamford-based company.The faction debuted last year on RAW, and the promotion seemingly had major plans for them. However, their momentum stalled, and the group transferred from RAW to SmackDown following their loss to The Final Testament in December 2024.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that the group was suffering from being booked poorly. The former WWE manager suggested that it was no longer possible to get the faction over for the long term.&quot;That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back and they do something else with them, then they disappear. So, to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with the Wyatt Sicks you do right now is an exercise in futility.&quot; [From 11:20 onwards]You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Rey Fenix and Andrade can defeat Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis tonight on SmackDown to become the new Tag Team Champions.