The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message on social media ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The mysterious faction is currently on the SmackDown roster and was in action this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Uncle Howdy's group defeated Berto, Chris Sabin, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford this past Friday night on SmackDown. Johnny Gargano refused to tag in at the end of the match, and it cost his teammates. Rowan connected with the Iron Claw on Sabin for the pinfall victory.

Following their victory on WWE SmackDown, the group took to social media to share a cryptic message and potentially explain their mindset in the tag team division. They warned that their message would eventually spread, and you can check out the bizarre post below.

"Do you see? soon, you will," wrote the faction.

Uncle Howdy's faction used to be on the RAW roster but transferred to SmackDown after losing their rivalry to The Final Testament last year. The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering used to be a part of Karrion Kross' faction but were released by the company earlier this year.

Dutch Mantell claims The Wyatt Sicks have no long-term future in WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that The Wyatt Sicks do not have a long-term future in the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the legend noted that the faction suffered from lackluster booking. He added that it had become impossible for the group to get over for the long term and that featuring them on television was ultimately pointless.

"That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back and they do something else with them, then they disappear. So, to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with the Wyatt Sicks you do right now is an exercise in futility." [From 11:20 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Wyatt Sicks following their victory on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

