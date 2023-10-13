X-Pac has one regret about his time outside WWE

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac recently shared his one regret about his time wrestling for other promotions.

X-Pac was a mainstay on WWE television during the mid-1990s. He rose to prominence as an underdog babyface before making the jump to WCW, where he joined the nWo. After returning to the Stamford-based company, he became a permanent fixture in the infamous Degeneration-X faction alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg.

However, in the early 2000s, he decided to leave WWE and joined TNA under his new ring name, "Syxx-Pac," alongside former WWE stars Scott Hall and Road Dogg. His time with the promotion was short-lived, and he hasn't wrestled for them since then.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Fightful, where he admitted that he was messed up during his TNA run and wishes he would've passed on more knowledge to the younger stars.

"Yeah, I think so, and I was still, in spite of the fact I was kind of a mess — well, not kind of, I was pretty much a mess most of the time I was ever at TNA / IMPACT — but I was still putting out good stuff in the ring. I wish I would have been able to pass on more knowledge behind the scenes instead of being so messed up back then. But we can’t go back and change things, right? I don’t beat myself up about it anymore. I wish I wouldn’t have been so messed up during my TNA experience. I’ll just put it that way.” [H/T Fightful]

X-Pac is a big supporter of Damian Priest

Damian Priest is on the receiving end of a major push. He recently captured the Money in the Bank briefcase and then went on to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Finn Balor. All signs are pointing towards a future World Championship run for the Judgment Day member.

Even WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) admitted to being a big fan of Priest during his interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fghtful.

"I’m a big supporter of Damian Priest. He’s been one of my draft picks, as Scott Hall used to say, since before he even got into the WWE. Especially after he got signed by them and started really putting in all the work. He’s got that Money in the Bank briefcase now. Anyways, he’d look sweet in nWo shirt on or DX." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen how long it will take before Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Do you think Damian Priest is a future World Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

